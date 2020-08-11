Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-52s participate in Brother's Shield [Image 2 of 3]

    B-52s participate in Brother's Shield

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., trains with Colombian Air Force KFIR fighter jets during the Colombian lead exercise Brother’s Shield over Colombian airspace, Nov. 8, 2020. The combined exercise is a partner nation interoperability training event between the U.S. and Colombia to increase hemispheric security and regional stability under NATO standards. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:35
    Photo ID: 6420237
    VIRIN: 201108-F-ZZ123-002
    Resolution: 4629x3086
    Size: 581.08 KB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s participate in Brother's Shield [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-52s participate in Brother's Shield
    B-52s participate in Brother's Shield
    B-52s participate in Brother’s Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Colombia
    bomber
    Barksdale AFB
    exercise
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    96th Bomb Squadron
    Kfir
    Brother's Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT