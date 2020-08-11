B-52s participate in Brother’s Shield

A B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., trains with Colombian Air Force KFIR fighter jets during the Colombian lead exercise Brother’s Shield over Colombian airspace, Nov. 8, 2020. The combined exercise is a partner nation interoperability training event between the U.S. and Colombia to increase hemispheric security and regional stability under NATO standards. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Photo ID: 6420237