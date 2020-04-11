Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Border Barrier Construction: Del Rio 14 [Image 8 of 9]

    Border Barrier Construction: Del Rio 14

    DEL RIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor crew relocates existing barrier panels to prepare for border barrier placement along the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas, Nov. 4. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security’s request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:30
    Location: DEL RIO, TX, US 
    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    CBP
    Border Barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border District

