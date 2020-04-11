Border Barrier Construction: Del Rio 14

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor crew relocates existing barrier panels to prepare for border barrier placement along the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas, Nov. 4. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security’s request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

