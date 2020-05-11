Airman 1st Class Noah Jackson, 389th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, operates a weapons jammer during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 7, 2020. ICTs are a rapid re-arming and refueling practice where both fuels and weapons troops work side-by-side to turn aircraft around and get them back into the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)Lt. Col. Thomas Nelson, 366th Fighter Wing chief of safety, is presented the Bronze Star at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 5, 2020. Nelson was presented the medal for his meritorious achievement as deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:01 Photo ID: 6420032 VIRIN: 201105-F-WN543-1002 Resolution: 4114x2939 Size: 1.46 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 366th FW chief of safety wins Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.