Lt. Col. Thomas Nelson, 366th Fighter Wing chief of safety, poses with his Bronze Star at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 6, 2020. Nelson was presented the medal for his meritorious achievement as deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:01 Photo ID: 6420031 VIRIN: 201106-F-WN543-1003 Resolution: 2741x3837 Size: 1.47 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 366th FW chief of safety wins Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.