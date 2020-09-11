Humanitarian Aid: A new hope

Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron load 22 tons of cargo for the Denton Program into a C-5 Galaxy at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
