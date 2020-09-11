Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun shines on Denton Program [Image 2 of 5]

    Sun shines on Denton Program

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron load 22 tons of cargo for the Denton Program into a C-5 Galaxy at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 12:42
    Photo ID: 6419571
    VIRIN: 201109-F-UJ876-2025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.39 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
