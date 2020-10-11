MCB Camp Lejeune honors 3rd SMMC, Sgt. Maj. Thomas J McHugh with annual Wreath Laying ceremony

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. McHugh, third sergeant major of the Marine Corps, is honored during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2020. Since Nov. 10, 1954, wreath-laying ceremonies honoring former Commandants and Sergeants Major have been conducted at their gravesites and other locations as a part of the Marine Corps Birthday tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

