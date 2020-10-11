Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Lejeune honors 3rd SMMC, Sgt. Maj. Thomas J McHugh with annual Wreath Laying ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    MCB Camp Lejeune honors 3rd SMMC, Sgt. Maj. Thomas J McHugh with annual Wreath Laying ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, take part in the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. McHugh, third sergeant major of the Marine Corps, at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2020. Since Nov. 10, 1954, wreath-laying ceremonies honoring former Commandants and Sergeants Major have been conducted at their gravesites and other locations as a part of the Marine Corps Birthday tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

