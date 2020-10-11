MCB Camp Lejeune honors 3rd SMMC, Sgt. Maj. Thomas J McHugh with annual Wreath Laying ceremony

U.S. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, take part in the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. McHugh, third sergeant major of the Marine Corps, at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2020. Since Nov. 10, 1954, wreath-laying ceremonies honoring former Commandants and Sergeants Major have been conducted at their gravesites and other locations as a part of the Marine Corps Birthday tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

Date Taken: 11.10.2020
Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US