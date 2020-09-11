Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATT New River celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday with 245 miles

    CNATT New River celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday with 245 miles

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Bowlings, an instructor at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), runs to commemorate the Marine Corps Birthday at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Nov. 9, 2020. Marines on MCAS New River ran in teams of two for at least one mile to reach a total of 245 miles in honor of the 245th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 12:21
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
    Tradition
    Marine Corps Birthday
    CNATT
    MCIEAST
    Run
    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training
    MCAS New River
    245th Birthday

