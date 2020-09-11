U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Colin Eason, left, and Pfc. Diego Ochoa, right, both fixed-wing aircraft mechanics, currently undergoing training at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), run to commemorate the Marine Corps Birthday at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Nov. 9, 2020. Marines on MCAS New River ran in teams of two for at least one mile to reach a total of 245 miles in honor of the 245th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6419498
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-ZF985-1037
|Resolution:
|4860x3240
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNATT New River celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday with 245 miles [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Christian Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
