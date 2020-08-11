201108-N-XL376-1128

PANAMA CANAL (November 8, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) heave a line during the ship’s Panama Canal transit, Nov. 8, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

