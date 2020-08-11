201108-N-XL376-1128
PANAMA CANAL (November 8, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) heave a line during the ship’s Panama Canal transit, Nov. 8, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 10:28
|Photo ID:
|6419424
|VIRIN:
|201108-N-XL376-1128
|Resolution:
|3434x2453
|Size:
|890.54 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CANAL, PA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201108-N-XL376-1128 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT