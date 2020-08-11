201108-N-XL376-1128

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PANAMA CANAL, PANAMA

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PANAMA CANAL (November 8, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) heave a line during the ship’s Panama Canal transit, Nov. 8, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

