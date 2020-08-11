Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201108-N-XL376-1011 [Image 1 of 4]

    201108-N-XL376-1011

    PANAMA CANAL, PANAMA

    11.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201108-N-XL376-1011
    PANAMA CANAL (November 8, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) transits the Panama Canal, Nov. 8, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

