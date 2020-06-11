NY National Guard Soldiers part of museum

Three New York Army National Guard Soldiers served as the models for the figures in this display in the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Major Robert Freed, posed for the figure holding the radio, Major (Chaplain) James Kim was the model for the crouching figure, and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Morrison was the model for the rifleman at the right of the tableau.

