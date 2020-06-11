Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NY National Guard Soldiers part of museum [Image 2 of 2]

    NY National Guard Soldiers part of museum

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Three New York Army National Guard Soldiers served as the models for the figures in this display in the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Major Robert Freed, posed for the figure holding the radio, Major (Chaplain) James Kim was the model for the crouching figure, and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Morrison was the model for the rifleman at the right of the tableau.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:47
    Photo ID: 6419397
    VIRIN: 201106-A-A3538-1014
    Resolution: 5067x3588
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard Soldiers part of museum [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day Higgins Assault Boat
    NY National Guard Soldiers part of museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Six NY Army National Guard Soldiers are part of new Army Museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

    TAGS

    opening
    Veterans Day.
    New York Army National Guard
    National Museum of the United States Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT