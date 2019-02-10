Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day Higgins Assault Boat [Image 1 of 2]

    D-Day Higgins Assault Boat

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Three New York Army National Guard Soldiers posed for figures that inhabit this exhibit of a Higgins Boat landing craft loading up for the landings in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944 at the National Museum of the United States Army. Major Kevin Vilardo, served as the model for the photographer in the stern, while 1st Lt. Sam Gerdt modeled the Soldier waiting at the side of the boat. Sgt. 1st Class Nick Archibald served as the model for one of the Soldiers climbing down the cargo net. The museum opens to the public on Nov. 11, 2020. (National Museum of the United States Army, Duane Lempke)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2019
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:47
    Photo ID: 6419394
    VIRIN: 191002-A-A3538-1003
    Resolution: 1861x1365
    Size: 633.99 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day Higgins Assault Boat [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

