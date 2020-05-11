Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities in using advanced and additive manufacturing to develop the next generation of aviation vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:29
|Photo ID:
|6419367
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-CK669-004
|Resolution:
|947x517
|Size:
|120.95 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Redstone remains resilient, thrives during noteworthy year
LEAVE A COMMENT