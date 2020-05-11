Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Rachel Deloach 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities in using advanced and additive manufacturing to develop the next generation of aviation vehicles.

    This work, Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redstone Arsenal Senior CommanderLt. Gen. Donnie Walker gives his virtual address to the workforce
    Pat Mason, deputy program executive officer of aviation, updates the Redstone workforce on Program Executive Office Aviation's capabilities

    Redstone remains resilient, thrives during noteworthy year

    Redstone Arsenal
    Army Materiel Command
    Redstone Update

