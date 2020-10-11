Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone Arsenal Senior CommanderLt. Gen. Donnie Walker gives his virtual address to the workforce [Image 1 of 2]

    Redstone Arsenal Senior CommanderLt. Gen. Donnie Walker gives his virtual address to the workforce

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Rachel Deloach 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    In his virtual address to the Redstone Arsenal workforce, Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation of talent as Redstone is projected to grow by 50,000 over the next five years.

    Redstone Arsenal Senior CommanderLt. Gen. Donnie Walker gives his virtual address to the workforce
    Redstone remains resilient, thrives during noteworthy year

    Redstone Arsenal
    Army Materiel Command
    Redstone Update

