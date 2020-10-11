In his virtual address to the Redstone Arsenal workforce, Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation of talent as Redstone is projected to grow by 50,000 over the next five years.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6419363
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-CK669-004
|Resolution:
|1549x823
|Size:
|96.34 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Redstone Arsenal Senior CommanderLt. Gen. Donnie Walker gives his virtual address to the workforce [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Redstone remains resilient, thrives during noteworthy year
