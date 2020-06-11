MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Allen, Command Sgt. Maj., Area Support Group-Black Sea undergoes a nasal swabbing as part of COVID testing on Nov. 6. According to Col. Andrew T. Conant, Commander, Area Support Group-Black Sea this testing is very crucial to the mission in Romania. “This is important for many reasons. For national security, the security of our host nations, and the security of our coalition and NATO partners to understand that our number one priority is the health and welfare of our Soldiers and civilians on this base,” said Col. Conant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 07:39 Photo ID: 6419256 VIRIN: 201106-A-XJ139-004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 953.85 KB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command takes COVID Precautions [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Harold McGill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.