Command takes COVID Precautions

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Col. Andrew T. Conant, Commander, Area Support Group-Black Sea and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Roger Allen, Command Sgt. Maj., Area Support Group-Black Sea go through processing in order to undergo COVID testing on Nov. 6. “Our Soldiers have to be mission ready with their health so they can continue providing security throughout the Eastern European region and conducting NATO missions with our allies and partners,” said Col. Conant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO