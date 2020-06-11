Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command takes COVID Precautions [Image 1 of 2]

    Command takes COVID Precautions

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Harold McGill 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Col. Andrew T. Conant, Commander, Area Support Group-Black Sea and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Roger Allen, Command Sgt. Maj., Area Support Group-Black Sea go through processing in order to undergo COVID testing on Nov. 6. “Our Soldiers have to be mission ready with their health so they can continue providing security throughout the Eastern European region and conducting NATO missions with our allies and partners,” said Col. Conant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 07:37
    Photo ID: 6419255
    VIRIN: 201106-A-XJ139-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command takes COVID Precautions [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Harold McGill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command takes COVID Precautions
    Command takes COVID Precautions

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    Mihail Kogalniceanu
    Safety
    Jacksonville
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Florida
    Medic
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Black Sea
    MK
    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Veteran’sDay
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    81st Readiness Division
    USAERA
    Coronavirus
    COVID
    HealthForceProtection
    AreaSupportGroupBlackSea

