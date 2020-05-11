CLDJ AVIATION LEADERSHIP MEETS WITH FOREIGN NATIONS

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Air traffic controllers and aviation safety officers from the United States, Spain, French, Italy and Japan meet to discuss airspace issues and upcoming events on the flight line in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Nov. 5, 2020. This meeting allows Camp Lemonnier’s aviation leadership to build on our professional relationships with the allied countries also present in Djibouti. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

