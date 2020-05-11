Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ AVIATION LEADERSHIP MEETS WITH FOREIGN NATIONS [Image 3 of 4]

    CLDJ AVIATION LEADERSHIP MEETS WITH FOREIGN NATIONS

    DJIBOUTI

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Air traffic controllers and aviation safety officers from the United States, Spain, French, Italy and Japan meet to discuss airspace issues and upcoming events on the flight line in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Nov. 5, 2020. This meeting allows Camp Lemonnier’s aviation leadership to build on our professional relationships with the allied countries also present in Djibouti. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

