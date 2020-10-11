VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon

201110-N-EJ241-1167



MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Sutton, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from the wing of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:59 Photo ID: 6419077 VIRIN: 201110-N-EJ241-1167 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.07 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US