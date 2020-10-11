Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3]

    VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    201110-N-EJ241-1167

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Sutton, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from the wing of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:59
    Photo ID: 6419077
    VIRIN: 201110-N-EJ241-1167
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAF Misawa C-12 Huron Taxis onto Flight Line
    NAF Misawa C-12 Huron Taxis onto Flight Line
    VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Screaming Eagles
    VP-1
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT