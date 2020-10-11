201110-N-EJ241-1167
MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Sutton, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from the wing of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 00:59
|Photo ID:
|6419077
|VIRIN:
|201110-N-EJ241-1167
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
