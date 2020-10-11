NAF Misawa C-12 Huron Taxis onto Flight Line

201110-N-EJ241-1055



MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, taxis onto the flight line at Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP