    Keen Sword redefines integrated U.S.-Japan Air, Missile Defense [Image 2 of 2]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William H. Ballard, 610th Air Control Flight commander, poses with a "C" hand signal for camel, to hail their unit heritage and tradition. The hand sign represents constantly working to perfect the unit's craft of tactical command and control, while advocating for the capabilities they bring to the fight, standing their ground when required, and providing a constant, reliable teammate for fighter pilots and teammates as embodied by Col. Lawson P. Wynne and the other Camel Controllers that came before them. The 610th ACF participated in Keen Sword 21 at Misawa Air Base to successfully facilitate all the Air Force mission sets and enable kinetics to be able to employ weapon systems against the enemy while coming together and actively integrating U.S.-Japan air defense, maritime, and land assets in the defense of the United States and Japan.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:03
    VIRIN: 201103-A-PI656-008
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Keen Sword redefines integrated U.S.-Japan Air, Missile Defense [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

