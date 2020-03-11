Keen Sword redefines integrated U.S.-Japan Air, Missile Defense

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William H. Ballard, 610th Air Control Flight commander, poses with a "C" hand signal for camel, to hail their unit heritage and tradition. The hand sign represents constantly working to perfect the unit's craft of tactical command and control, while advocating for the capabilities they bring to the fight, standing their ground when required, and providing a constant, reliable teammate for fighter pilots and teammates as embodied by Col. Lawson P. Wynne and the other Camel Controllers that came before them. The 610th ACF participated in Keen Sword 21 at Misawa Air Base to successfully facilitate all the Air Force mission sets and enable kinetics to be able to employ weapon systems against the enemy while coming together and actively integrating U.S.-Japan air defense, maritime, and land assets in the defense of the United States and Japan.

Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP