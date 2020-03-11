Keen Sword redefines integrated U.S.-Japan Air, Missile Defense

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Capt. Masataka Uchii, operations officer, Headquarters, Northern Air Defense Force, visits bilateral Air Defense partners Battery A, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at a northern Honshu training site, Misawa Air Base, Japan during the Keen Sword 21, an exercise aimed at enhancing joint bilateral Missile Defense and Air Defense capabilities through training with U.S. Air Force fighters/aircraft, U.S. Army Patriot, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air and Missile Defense units.

