    Keen Sword redefines integrated U.S.-Japan Air, Missile Defense [Image 1 of 2]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Capt. Masataka Uchii, operations officer, Headquarters, Northern Air Defense Force, visits bilateral Air Defense partners Battery A, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at a northern Honshu training site, Misawa Air Base, Japan during the Keen Sword 21, an exercise aimed at enhancing joint bilateral Missile Defense and Air Defense capabilities through training with U.S. Air Force fighters/aircraft, U.S. Army Patriot, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air and Missile Defense units.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:03
    Photo ID: 6419071
    VIRIN: 201103-A-PI656-038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Keen Sword redefines integrated U.S.-Japan Air, Missile Defense [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JASDF
    Keen Sword
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense

