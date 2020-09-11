Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    1st Marine Logistics Group Cake Cutting Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) gives his remarks during 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Forces cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 245th Birthday of the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 9, 2020. The cake-cutting ceremony served as the 1st MLG’s celebration of the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps while adhering to COVID-19 precautions. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:36
    Photo ID: 6418925
    VIRIN: 200813-M-FB282-1047
    Resolution: 2813x4219
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
