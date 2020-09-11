1st Marine Logistics Group Cake Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, bow their heads for a moment of silence during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 245th Birthday of the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 9, 2020. The cake-cutting ceremony served as the 1st MLG’s celebration of the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps while adhering to COVID-19 precautions. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

