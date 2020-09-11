Glory Trip 155 Minuteman III test launch on June 8, 1994, as seen from the public viewing area. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.1994
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6418633
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-MX426-0010
|Resolution:
|1416x1008
|Size:
|141.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Ieva Bytautaite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT