Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart [Image 2 of 3]

    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2000

    Photo by Capt. Ieva Bytautaite 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    The Tonnies family poses for a photo (Linda Tonnies, center, Taylor Tonnies, second from left). (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2000
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 17:04
    Photo ID: 6418565
    VIRIN: 201029-F-MX426-0005
    Resolution: 1733x1145
    Size: 345 KB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Ieva Bytautaite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart
    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart
    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    LGM-30G Minuteman III

    TAGS

    ICBM
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force
    Minuteman III ICBM
    Minuteman III missile test
    Minuteman III launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT