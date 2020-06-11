Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition

A U.S. Marine sprints to a new shooting position during a training class for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Edson Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2020. The competition at Pendleton is the first in a series scheduled for Marine bases around the world as part of the 2021 Competition-In-Arms Program, which will end with a championship match on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The program is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive forum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

