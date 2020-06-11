Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition [Image 3 of 10]

    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Nadiya Taitague, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Tactical Air Command Squadron 48, Marine Air Control Group 48, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, runs to a new shooting position during a training class for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Edson Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2020. The competition at Pendleton is the first in a series scheduled for Marine bases around the world as part of the 2021 Competition-In-Arms Program, which will end with a championship match on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The program is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive forum. Taitague is a native of Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 17:34
    Photo ID: 6418532
    VIRIN: 201106-M-XF840-1017
    Resolution: 2640x3644
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition
    Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Competition-In-Arms Program
    MCI-West
    Support the Warfighter
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT