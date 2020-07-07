Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Fenaroli 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    200707-N-HD510-0021 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 7, 2020) An East coast-based Navy SEAL conducts a military freefall jump from a C-2 Greyhound from the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40 during training above Chesapeake Bay. Naval Special Warfare Command is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate assessment and development of their tactical excellence, ethics, and leadership as the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force supporting the National Defense Strategy. It is the maritime component of United States Special Operation Command, and its mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Scott Fenaroli/Released)

