    KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The sun rises behind a KC-10 Extender parked on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 28, 2020. The KC-10 Extender is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:09
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    KC10
    aircraft
    sunrise
    ARS
    readyAF
    6thARS

