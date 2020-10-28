KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base

The sun rises behind a KC-10 Extender parked on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 28, 2020. The KC-10 Extender is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US