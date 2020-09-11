Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Galaxy not so far away [Image 3 of 3]

    Galaxy not so far away

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-5 Galaxy sits on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The C-5 Galaxy was flown to the Pittsburgh IAP ARS to pick up humanitarian cargo that will be delivered as part of the Department of Defense’s Denton Program, which transports humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:14
    Photo ID: 6417761
    VIRIN: 201109-F-NI494-1020
    Resolution: 2867x1912
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
