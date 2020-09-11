Galaxy among the night sky

A C-5 Galaxy sits on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The C-5 Galaxy was flown to the Pittsburgh IAP ARS to pick up humanitarian cargo that will be delivered as part of the Department of Defense’s Denton Program, which transports humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

