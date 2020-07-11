Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD, San Diego's Marine Corps Birthday Celebration [Image 10 of 10]

    MCRD, San Diego's Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    BGen. Ryan P. Heritage, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, presents a piece of cake to the oldest and youngest Marine during a cake cutting ceremony at MCRD, Nov. 7, 2020. Marines at MCRD celebrated the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

