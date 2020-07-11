BGen. Ryan P. Heritage, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, presents a piece of cake to the oldest and youngest Marine during a cake cutting ceremony at MCRD, Nov. 7, 2020. Marines at MCRD celebrated the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6417737
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-CI314-1066
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|321.57 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCRD, San Diego's Marine Corps Birthday Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT