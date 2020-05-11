Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salisbury, Maryland Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight [Image 3 of 4]

    Salisbury, Maryland Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight

    DJIBOUTI

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti –Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Troy Shackelford, from Salisbury, Maryland, and assigned to Air Operations, Camp Lemonnier, pauses for a photo on the way to work, Nov. 5, 2020. Shackelford was selected as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight for his performance in roles such as tower branch chief, managing nine Sailors during daily flight operations at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salisbury, Maryland Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

