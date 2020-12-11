Salisbury, Maryland Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti –Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Troy Shackelford, from...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti –Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Troy Shackelford, from Salisbury, Maryland, and assigned to Air Operations, Camp Lemonnier, pauses for a photo on the way to work, Nov. 5, 2020. Shackelford was selected as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight for his performance in roles such as tower branch chief, managing nine Sailors during daily flight operations at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Troy Shackelford, a Sailor from Salisbury, Maryland, who serves as the tower manager and airspace coordinator for Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Nov. 3, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



"Shackelford made an immediate, positive impact as soon as he arrived,” said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Damon Haney, lead petty officer, air operations, CLDJ. “His positive demeanor and tireless work ethic have proven to be an invaluable asset to maintaining crew morale while accomplishing the mission during the arduous COVID-19 environment.”



As the tower manager for Camp Lemonnier, Shackelford supervises nine Sailors on daily operations and often interacts with Djiboutian air traffic controllers at the Djibouti-Ambouli airport tower.



"Petty Officer Shackelford has demonstrated great pride and professionalism in executing his duties in a challenging, high tempo joint environment under extremely arduous conditions," said Master Chief Kevin Hogan, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "I take great pleasure in congratulating Petty Officer Shackelford on being a Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight."



Shackelford is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in aviation business administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Florida. He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany and currently lives in Salisbury, Maryland. He credits the inspiration to join the Navy to discussions he had with his family members who have also served in the armed forces.



Growing up with many family members in the military, Shackelford knew as a young man that he wanted to carry on the tradition.



“My aunt was in the Air Force and she would tell me stories as a kid about her job and what she did that day,” said Shackelford. “I knew from the young age of 12 that I wanted to become an Air Traffic Controller.”



Shackelford’s grandfather, father and uncle all served in the Army and his aunt served in the Air Force.



“My aunt was the biggest impact on my decision to join the military. The way she spoke about her job and the importance of it really inspired me.”

Having now served in the Navy for 18 years, Shackelford attributes his success to impactful mentorship.



“Now retired, Senior Chief Vassar had the most impact on me as a sailor coming up. He knew when to reprimand me if I messed up but helped guide me to become an amazing air traffic controller and Sailor when I needed help the most."



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Shackelford is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Shackelford is a Navy reservist and has an interchangeable skill set as an air traffic controller performing the same role with National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) at Wallops Island, Virginia.



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Shackelford is most proud of his resiliency and the ability to communicate well with his family, particularly his wife and children.



“I miss my wife and kids the most. Sacrifices along the way are a part of being in the military. Missed anniversaries, birthdays and other holidays are some of the personal struggles and just something you learn to adapt to. With good communication between you and your loved ones it becomes a bit easier to be apart.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Shackelford, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



Shackelford reflects on his Navy career and on his deployment in Djibouti.



“I love the challenges it brings; you need to be fluid and in control on how you adapt on the fly for the ever changing plan you think you have. Adapt and overcome.”