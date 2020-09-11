245 Years of Excellence | 3rd MLG Marines and Sailors celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) bow their heads for the invocation from the 3rd MLG chaplain at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2020. This year Marines across the 3rd MLG celebrated the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday in unique ways in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation procedures while still practicing the time honored traditions. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)

