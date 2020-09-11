Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    245 Years of Excellence | 3rd MLG Marines and Sailors celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday [Image 9 of 20]

    245 Years of Excellence | 3rd MLG Marines and Sailors celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), listen to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Omar Randall deliver his birthday message at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2020. This year Marines across the 3rd MLG celebrated the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday in unique ways in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation procedures while still practicing the time honored traditions. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)

