Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Eastwood, from San Antonio, switches the feed on a mark-38 25mm gun prior to a pre-aim calibration live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 04:48 Photo ID: 6417494 VIRIN: 201109-N-WI365-1568 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.21 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.