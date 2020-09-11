Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway [Image 1 of 5]

    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) fires its mark-38 25mm gun during a pre-aim calibration live-fire gunnery exercise. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 04:48
    Photo ID: 6417491
    VIRIN: 201109-N-WI365-1517
    Resolution: 4881x3486
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway
    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway
    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway
    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway
    McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    guns
    PACFIRE
    FC
    25mm
    live-fire
    McCain
    DESRON 15
    gun shoot
    CTF 70
    GM
    GUNEX
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    mark-38

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT