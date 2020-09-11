The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) fires its mark-38 25mm gun during a pre-aim calibration live-fire gunnery exercise. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020 04:48
|6417491
|201109-N-WI365-1517
|4881x3486
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
This work, McCain conducts PACFIRE while underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
