Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020 [Image 5 of 8]

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2020) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Asagiri-class destroyer JS Sawagiri (DD 157) receives fuel from the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 04:28
    Photo ID: 6417487
    VIRIN: 201031-N-UA460-0006
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    UNREP
    MSC
    JMSDF
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Keeen Sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT