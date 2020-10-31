USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Supports Keen Sword 2020

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2020) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Akizuki-class destroyers JS Fuyuzuki (DD 118) steams alongside the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) for an underway replenishment during Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

