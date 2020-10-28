The 29th Weapon School Advanced Instructor Course patch is photographed during a pre-flight briefing for the 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 28, 2020. The three-month training taught loadmasters tactics, techniques and procedures with an emphasis on contingency response (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 02:15
|Photo ID:
|6417400
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-AG991-1005
|Resolution:
|3990x2660
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS
Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar
