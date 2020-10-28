Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar

The 29th Weapon School Advanced Instructor Course patch is photographed during a pre-flight briefing for the 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 28, 2020. The three-month training taught loadmasters tactics, techniques and procedures with an emphasis on contingency response (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Location: PL