Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dominique Benward, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs 37th AS personnel prior to a training mission flight during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 28, 2020. Benward, a recent 29th Weapon School Advanced Instructor Course graduate, took on increased responsibilities during this forward training deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 02:15
|Photo ID:
|6417401
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-AG991-1024
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Podcast Hits:
|0
