    Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar [Image 2 of 2]

    Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar

    POLAND

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dominique Benward, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs 37th AS personnel prior to a training mission flight during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 28, 2020. Benward, a recent 29th Weapon School Advanced Instructor Course graduate, took on increased responsibilities during this forward training deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    This work, Ramstein loadmasters raise the bar [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

