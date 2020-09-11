Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VR-55 Prepares to Load Cargo onto C-130 [Image 1 of 2]

    VR-55 Prepares to Load Cargo onto C-130

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    201109-N-GR586-1044

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 9, 2020) – Sailors, assigned to the “Minutemen” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55, prepare to load cargo onto a C-130T Hercules at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VR-55 provides a 24-hour logistical support to U.S. Naval forces deployed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    IMAGE INFO

    VIRIN: 201109-N-GR586-1044
