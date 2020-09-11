Sailors Load Cargo onto C-130

201109-N-GR586-1068



MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 9, 2020) – Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, and the “Minutemen” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55, load cargo onto a C-130T Hercules. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

Date Taken: 11.09.2020
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP