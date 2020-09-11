Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Load Cargo onto C-130 [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors Load Cargo onto C-130

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    201109-N-GR586-1068

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 9, 2020) – Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, and the “Minutemen” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55, load cargo onto a C-130T Hercules. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

